Part of the canopy which came down at the former Debenhams building in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A police seal was put in place around a former Norwich department store for more than two hours after a canopy was left "flapping about", making it unsafe for passers-by.

The former Debenhams building in Orford Place had police tape around at least three sides, as well as officers standing guard.

But police were called after part of the building came loose in strong winds.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said they were called by firefighters just before 12.45pm on Tuesday (December 28) to reports a canopy was "flapping about".

The spokesman said: "It looks like in strong winds it has fallen from the building and was flapping about which was making it unsafe for people passing by.

"We were there to assist fire to make sure it was safe for members of the public walking past."

Police were on scene for more than two hours but left at about 3.30pm after the owner of the building arranged for fencing to go up to make it safe.

The building, in Orford Place, shut for the final time in May 2021, after it went up for sale or rent in March this year. An online fashion retailer had bought the Debenhams brand, but not the stores or staff.

In July a buyer was found for the site.

