Police called as Horsford tree-hacker strikes again

Published: 7:45 AM September 28, 2021

Police have been called to a quiet country lane after a determined tree-hacker reportedly began chopping branches on land that didn't belong to them — AGAIN.

Cops confirmed they were called on September 17 just before 3pm to Mill Lane in Horsford after the mystery slayer began cutting branches and hedges apparently without consent.

Police, who have been called more than once about the issue, brought an end to the apparent tree-cutting frenzy on this occasion after an officer visited the scene.

The landowner opposing the tree cutting, who does not want to be named, has now hired a security guard to patrol the area because she's scared to leave it alone.

A man who is widely suspected of the being behind the felling has been approached for comment.

Ann George, from Stratton Strawless, used to consider the country track in Horsford one of her favourite walking routes.

But now, she says, it's being ruined.

She said it was continually being hacked to pieces and has started a petition opposing the "destruction" which has, as of September 27, more than 500 signatures.

Ms George explained: "It doesn't make any sense. I don't know why someone would be doing this all of a sudden. It's never been an issue before, and everyone loved the lane the way it was.

"It's almost as if the lane is under siege.

"We will be taking this matter to the next parish council meeting because someone needs to intervene before it's too late."

In a previous statement, Norfolk County Council said it was aware of the verge trimming, but that this wasn't affecting any trees or hedges within the highway boundary — only those of the private landowners.

Their spokesman said: "Verges offer diverse habitats and boost biodiversity in rural areas.

"We’d ask members of the public to report any problems they see on our website and not take action on their own."