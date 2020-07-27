Police at scene after fire at Norwich mosque

Police at the new mosque site in Aylsham Road Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Police remained at the scene this morning following a fire at a Norwich mosque and community cafe in the early hours.

Fire crews were called to the building on Aylsham Road in Norwich at 1.46am on Monday, July 27 following reports of a blaze.

Firefighters from Sprowston and Earlham tackled the fire at the former King Edward VII pub site which is undergoing a £1m revamp by the East Anglian Bangladeshi Islamic Trust.

The fire was put out by 2.43am but police were still at the scene at 8.30am with investigations continuing.

Planning permission was granted for the mosque at the former pub in December 2017 but the site had remained boarded up until recent months when work got underway on the redevelopment.

A new mosque is needed to accommodate the East Anglian Islamic Centre’s growing congregation of 250 people which is currently based on Rose Lane.

