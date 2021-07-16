Man suffers head wound after attack in Norwich

Published: 10:20 AM July 16, 2021 Updated: 10:30 AM July 16, 2021

Police and ambulance are outside Lawson Road Surgery and Boots in north Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A man has received treatment for a head injury following an incident in north Norwich.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene outside Lawson Road Surgery and Boots, between Constitution Hill and Sprowston Road.

Paramedics are attending to a man who has a head wound, who is sitting on the steps, outside the surgery.

It is understood that the man was hit with a blunt instrument.

An ambulance is en route to take the man - who is sitting up and talking - to hospital.