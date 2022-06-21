Police ask public to check sheds in search for missing man

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Norfolk police

Police are asking members of the public in Norwich to check their outbuildings for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

James Whitman, from Gressenhall, near Dereham, has been missing since shortly after 4pm on Monday, June 13.

The 40-year-old was last seen leaving the nearby Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Mr Whitman is described as white, 5ft 10in, with short blonde hair.

He is believed to be wearing a navy-blue polo top with 'A' on his chest, navy-blue trousers, and blue and white trainers. He was carrying a red and black rucksack.

Police are now asking people living around Earlham Park and the University of East Anglia (UEA) to check their sheds, outbuildings and gardens for Mr Whitman and to call police if they have any information.

A CCTV image of James Whitman, 40, released by police - Credit: Norfolk Police

Superintendent Kris Barnard, who is leading the search, said: “It has now been over a week since James went missing and I’m sorry to say there hasn’t been any sign of him. Clearly this is very concerning, and his family and friends are desperate to know where he is.

“We have carried out extensive searches for James over the past week and these will continue over the next few days. As part of this ongoing search, I am urging anybody who lives around the UEA and Earlham Park to please check any sheds or outbuildings on their property and contact us immediately if they have any information that could us help us find him.”

Officers have made house-to-house enquiries, checked CCTV footage, carried out searches with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, police dogs and drones and investigated reported sightings.

A search at the UEA lake on Friday, June 17 did not lead to anything.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 341 of June 13, 2022.