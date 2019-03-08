Police arrest two people and seize cash, drugs and cigarettes in Norwich

Police have arrested two people and seized a quantity of cash, cigarettes, drugs and mobile phones after spotting some suspicious activity in Norwich.

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (NESNT) made the arrests on Monday night while out on patrol in the city.

On Twitter the team said: "Officers from #NESNT have been out on general patrols this evening and located some suspicious activity surrounding a car.

"Persons stopped, two arrested and a quantity of drugs, money, cigarettes and mobile phones seized."