Man arrested after fire at Norwich hotel

Published: 3:24 PM February 21, 2021 Updated: 3:36 PM February 21, 2021

Police and fire fighters were called to the NR2 Hotel on Earlham Road, Norwich. A man has been arrested. - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in a hotel room in Norwich.

Norfolk Police were called by members of staff at the NR2 Hotel shortly before 1.20pm on Sunday afternoon.

The spokesman said: "We were called by staff concerning a guest starting a fire in his room.

"One male has been arrested."

The man is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, the spokesman said.

The fire service sent two fire engines from Sprowston and Earlham Fire Station following a call at 1.35pm.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have been at a residential building fire in Earlham Road. One appliance is in attendance. Police are aware of it."

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Crews left the scene shortly after 2.30pm.

An eye witness who passed the scene shortly before 2.20pm said they saw two fire engines, a police car and a cordon around the hotel on Earlham Road.