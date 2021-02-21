Man arrested after fire at Norwich hotel
- Credit: Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in a hotel room in Norwich.
Norfolk Police were called by members of staff at the NR2 Hotel shortly before 1.20pm on Sunday afternoon.
The spokesman said: "We were called by staff concerning a guest starting a fire in his room.
"One male has been arrested."
The man is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, the spokesman said.
The fire service sent two fire engines from Sprowston and Earlham Fire Station following a call at 1.35pm.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have been at a residential building fire in Earlham Road. One appliance is in attendance. Police are aware of it."
Most Read
- 1 Takeaway van in pub car park serving street food and roasts a big hit
- 2 Government's lockdown easing – what do we know so far?
- 3 Fascinating memories of working at Curls when it first opened in Norwich
- 4 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
- 5 Historic pub being transformed into £1million luxury home
- 6 Former Norwich City trainee becomes darts pro after horror knee injury
- 7 Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods
- 8 First look at new Co-op coming to Wymondham
- 9 Daughter desperate to see mum 'cautious' on care home visiting measures
- 10 Road to be closed for six weeks for improvement work
Crews wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.
Crews left the scene shortly after 2.30pm.
An eye witness who passed the scene shortly before 2.20pm said they saw two fire engines, a police car and a cordon around the hotel on Earlham Road.