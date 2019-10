Pedestrian involved in crash outside Wilko in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses following an collision between a pedestrian and a car on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and pedestrian in Norwich.

The incident took place at around midday on Wednesday (October 2) when a car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian outside Wilko on St Stephens Street.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police via 101.