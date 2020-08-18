Search

Concerns for safety of missing Norwich man

PUBLISHED: 13:59 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 18 August 2020

Liam McCormack who was reported missing in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Liam McCormack who was reported missing in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Concern is growing for the welfare of a man who is missing from Norwich.

Police are appealing for help to trace Liam McCormack, 33, of Marlborough Road, Norwich, who was reported missing on Monday, August 17.

Mr McCormack last made contact with someone known to him on Friday, August 14, however no one has seen or heard from him since.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10 tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair and stubble. He is believed to be wearing jeans and a beanie hat.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and anyone who may have seen him or has information as to his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 203 of August 17, 2020.

