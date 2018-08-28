Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by minibus in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:38 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 25 January 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving two people and a minibus in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving two people and a minibus in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving two people and a minibus in Norwich.

At around 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday January 24) a woman and a girl were trying to cross Earlham Road, near George Borrow Road, when they were involved in collision with a minibus.

Following the incident the woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries, she has since been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

The girl suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of the driving of the minibus prior to the incident, should contact PC Simone Sutcliffe at the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Woman in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by minibus in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving two people and a minibus in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

You’ve heard of O levels and A levels – but what about T levels?

Anne Milton MP, the Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills observes students at Thorpe St Andrew High School & Sixth Form. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The derelict site with a rich history in brewing and a future as flats

Brick maltings at Oak Street, pictured in 1931. Picture: George Plunkett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists