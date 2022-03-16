Concern for missing 61-year-old man from Little Plumstead

Norfolk Police are concerned for the welfare of 61-year-old man David Rowland, who went missing Wednesday, March 16. - Credit: Supplied

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 61-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in Little Plumstead, near Norwich.

David Rowland was last seen at his home address in Fairfield Close at about 9am on Wednesday, March 16.

Mr Rowland is described as white, 5 ft 9 of slim build with short grey hair and stubble.

He is believed to be wearing a black jacket and khaki trousers with a stripe at the bottom.

Officers believe he could be driving a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van with the number plate AU18 SHJ.

Anyone who may have seen David or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident 329 of today's date (March 16, 2022).











