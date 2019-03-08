Cyclist injured in Norwich crash

A black BMW was involved in a crash with a cyclist near the Mile End Road turn off from Newmarket Road in Norwich. Picture Google. Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Norwich.

It happened at around 1.30pm on Monday, May 20, when a black BMW was involved in a crash with a female cyclist near the Mile End Road turn off from Newmarket Road.

Paramedics attended the scene and the cyclist was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Now, officers are keen to speak to three men who stopped at the scene of the incident to help the cyclist.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Sally Nairn at Hurricane Way Police Station, Norwich on 101.