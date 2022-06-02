Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Train disruption as points failure causes delays at city station

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:32 PM June 2, 2022
Updated: 1:35 PM June 2, 2022
Norwich Train Station

A points failure has caused delays to some journeys - Credit: Archant

People travelling on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee have been hit by delays after services in Norwich were disrupted due to a points failure.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia confirmed on Thursday (June 2) that train services in and out of the station could be impacted by the issue.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman confirmed engineers from Greater Anglia were fixing the problem.

She said: "There was a points failure at one of the platforms and was impacting a service from London that was waiting to come into Norwich.

"We anticipate the issue to be fixed soon."

As of 1.30pm, Greater Anglia confirmed some lines were still blocked.

It comes after a fire, which was thought to have been caused by a lightning strike, near the railway line caused disruption to a number of services in Norwich on Monday (June 2).

Greater Anglia confirmed a lineside fire between Norwich and Brundall has caused lines from the city to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Sheringham to become blocked.

