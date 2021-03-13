Road near Covid-19 vaccine centre to close for £6,000 subsidence repairs

Published: 8:32 AM March 13, 2021

Lionwood Pharmacy in Norwich, which is being used as a vaccine centre - Credit: Google

People attending a Covid-19 vaccination centre have been urged to plan their route to it carefully next week, with a road nearby closed for repairs.

In December, Norfolk County Council contractors were made aware of a small area of subsidence on a stretch of Plumstead Road in Norwich.

A temporary fix was put in place at the time, with fresh asphalt laid to prevent a sinkhole from forming as a result.

But this week, longer-lasting repairs will be carried out, which will close the road to all traffic between Knox Road and Wellesley Avenue North.

It has led to the county council advising people receiving their jabs at the Lionwood Pharmacy to bear this in mind when planning their journeys to their appointments.

You may also want to watch:

The centre on Wellesley Avenue North is operating as a Covid-19 vaccination centre, but the council has warned there will only be limited access from Plumstead Road.

It is therefore advising people to use neighbouring streets to access the pharmacy.

Instead, the council is advising patients to use Bellside Road and Wolf Road to get to the centre from the Ketts Hill end of the road or Lionwood Road and Newbegin Road if approaching from the Heartsease area.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "We will be carrying out repairs to a small area of subsidence we identified in the area of Plumstead Road and Knox Road in Norwich.

"We aim to start to work on Tuesday and it is expected to take three days to complete.

"To allow the work to be carried out swiftly and safely, Plumstead Road will have to be closed at this point with a fully-signed official diversion route in place.

"Until work is complete there will be no vehicle access between Knox Road and Wellesley Avenue North, however, access for pedestrians will be maintained throughout.

"We're grateful for everyone's patience while this essential repair work is carried out."

The project will also see changes to the 23, 23A, 24 and 24A services from First Buses, which will be diverted via Gurney Road (23/23A) and Harvey Lane (24/24A) respectively.

The roadworks begin on Tuesday, March 16.