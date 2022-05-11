Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Plea to find next-of-kin after death of 48-year-old Norwich man

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:33 PM May 11, 2022
Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich.

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

The death of a 48-year-old city man has prompted an appeal to trace his next-of-kin.

Norfolk's Coroner's Service is trying to track down the family of Kelvin James Leggett, who died in Norwich on Tuesday, April 26.

Mr Leggett had personal and family links to the Attleborough area, having previously lived with family in the town's West Carr Road.

Despite carrying out enquiries, no surviving next-of-kin have yet been identified by the coroner's office.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Leggett have been urged to contact the Coroner's Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.

