Shock as litter spills out of overflowing bins in city
More than five times as many people visited Norwich on Monday compared to the previous week – but the increased footfall has brought with it a messy problem.
The huge increase in shoppers and takeaway eaters has led to more litter strewn across the streets, with overflowing bins a common sight in the city centre over the last few days.
Norwich City Council said 50,000 people visited the city on Monday, April 12, compared to 9,000 seven days earlier, with thousands keen to shop for new clothes and get their hair cut for the first time in 2021.
While in the city, people are visiting food outlets for a bit to eat, which acting chair of Norwich Market Traders' Association Toby Westgarth said was why bins in the area had been so full in the middle of the day.
He said: "It's going to be pretty busy around lunchtimes, but later on the binmen have had a chance to catch up, get used to the new footfall and the bins will be emptied by then. That period will be a tough hour and a half.
"From the market perspective, the bins have been emptied regularly. I think it was a shock when, instead of 15 traders emptying their bins, there were 60 overnight."
The city council said its teams have been "working hard to keep on top of the rubbish generated by the increased number of visitors we are seeing, and the increase in takeaway packaging used".
A spokesperson said: "While we do this, we would encourage people that if they find a bin is too full, to take their waste to the next nearest bin."
Jamie Osborn, Green Party councillor for Mancroft ward, which covers much of the city centre, urged people to consider the impact their litter had on other people.
He said: "If people are coming into the city and bringing things with them or buying things, then they should make sure it is disposed of properly and in a way that respects the Fine City.
"I'm really grateful to the groups who spend time picking up litter, but it's not something people should have to do.
"A lot of people don't realise that there are so many people who live in the city centre. You wouldn't just throw your stuff down in front of somebody's house, so don't do it in Norwich – it's not acceptable anywhere."