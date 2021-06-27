Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich

Published: 12:16 PM June 27, 2021

A parish council planning committee has said it "wholly objects" to plans for up to 165 homes and land for a medical centre for a village on the outskirts of Norwich.

Halisbury Homes is the applicant for the proposals for land off Green Lane East, on the edge of Rackheath.

Salhouse Parish Council has objected as there is deemed to be no benefit to the Rackheath community in terms of infrastructure or financial return.

The committee also raised various development design issues during a recent meeting including a query over flooding which has been identified in the north and south of the development.

Anglian Water has raised no objections to the application but the Lead Local Flood Authority comments resulted in the need for further surface water drainage information to be considered.

Another point raised by the council states: "This development would not be governed by the Rackheath Neighbourhood Plan [NP]. We would be wary of urbanised housing that does not meet our NP impacting on our village feel."

The council also pointed out the development would have a single access road which would likely cause "rat runs" through Vera Road.

A public comment on Broadland District Council's planning portal raises concerns with the potential for an extra 330 cars going to and from the proposed medical centre.

But in a letter of justification for a surgery, NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG said: "There is very limited capacity in

the existing primary care network.

“It is expected that Rackheath and the area surrounding the NDR will feature as an area of insufficient capacity. We would therefore support the provision of land for a potential medical centre in this location where we anticipate significant demand for new medical facilities, although the exact requirement is still being assessed."

District councillor Fran Whymark maintains that a new surgery would be welcome.

He said: "I support that because, with the volume of development in Rackheath, we absolutely need a medical centre.

"I personally have to use the Thorpewood Medical Practice on Woodside Road and the majority of people probably go to Hoveton and Wroxham.

"Woodside Road is an absolute nightmare as there is no bus and you need to drive there."