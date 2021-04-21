New plans lodged for Norwich hotel above Tesco

Published: 5:00 PM April 21, 2021

Plans for the hotel at Chamberlain House, as viewed from Pottergate. - Credit: AWW

Plans for a multi-million pound, 91-bed "landmark" hotel in Norwich city centre have been submitted.

The planning application for the hotel, in Chamberlain House in Guildhall Hill - above and behind Tesco Metro - has been formally lodged with Norwich City Council.

Property consultants Ward Hill Walker had shared their vision for the development with city councillors in February, but have now refined their proposals after consultation.

If councillors grant approval, then the plans for the Victorian building would see empty offices above Tesco turned into hotel rooms, with an extension where the superstore's loading yard is.

The Tesco store would remain, as would shops in neighbouring Dove Street, while new retail units would be created at the back.

The hotel would be above Tesco Metro. - Credit: Archant

The developers say the scheme would bring thousands of visitors into Norwich and would create 28 jobs.

You may also want to watch:

They say changes have been made to the roof design, with the new construction following the angle of the existing roof, along with changes to the Pottergate frontage.

That, they say, will include a space for public art on the façade and the brick detailing will reflect the historic ‘Flemish bond’ style of bricklaying.

The maple tree on the corner of Dove Street and Pottergate will be retained.

A previous scheme had been withdrawn, after the plans triggered concerns it was out of keeping with a conservation area and would have seen that tree felled.

Plans for the new hotel, which would include a new retail unit in Pottergate. - Credit: AWW

John Walker, of property consultants Ward Hill Walker, said: “The responses we have had from the consultation have been very positive and a number of beneficial improvements have been made to the design and layout of the proposed hotel.

"We are very excited to be progressing with the application which will bring this 120-year old building back into use to create a landmark hotel facility with superb views of Norwich.

"It will bring thousands of visitors right into the city centre, whilst also creating new employment.

"We look forward to hearing from the planning committee.”

But traders in Norwich Lanes have already raised concerns about the scheme, in what used to be Chamberlin's department store, and signalled they intend to object to it.