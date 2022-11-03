Plans revealed for potential changes to major city road

Plans have been revealed about what the future of a major city road could hold.

Norfolk County Council and Transport for Norwich (TfN) have suggested improvements to Dereham Road in Norwich with the aim of speeding up public transport, improving the route for cyclists and walkers, as well as providing better links between two communities either side of the main road.

The proposals centre on two main sections of Dereham Road; The Longwater Lane scheme, covering Longwater Lane to Grays Fair, and the Dereham Road travel hub, which roughly covers the area from Grays Fair to Gurney Road.

The main features of the scheme includes the creation of a new travel hub, a reduction in speed limits to 30mph along the road between Longwater Lane and Norwich Road, as well as the removal of the Butterfly Way pedestrian underpass.

The plans also include new sections of inbound and outbound bus lanes to provide shorter and more consistent bus journeys to and from the city centre as well as additional bus stops and real time passenger information.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport and chair of the Transport for Norwich Advisory Committee, said: “These proposals set out a blueprint for improving sustainable travel and safety on an important part of our road network and support our long-term plans to address climate change.

“We are keen to hear what local people have to say as their input is vital in taking these proposals forward. Whether they fill out a survey online or attend one of the public consultation events, feedback is invaluable.”

Public consultation has already taken place on proposed walking and cycling improvements to Mayfly Way, south of Richmond Road, and the public are now being invited to find out more about the next phase of the project and have their say by the end of November.

People can go online to norfolk.gov.uk/derehamroad to view detailed drawings of both schemes, the proposed changes and a list of frequently asked questions which will be regularly updated as the consultation progresses.

Public consultation events with displays setting out the proposals in detail will also be held on Monday, November 14 at The Costessey Centre, Stafford Hall, 2pm-8pm, as well as Tuesday (November 15) from 10am-4pm and Thursday (November 17) from 1pm-7pm at the Chapel Break Community Centre.

To comment on the proposals, people can visit norfolk.gov.uk/derehamroad and complete the online survey.

All comments must be received by Wednesday, November 30.