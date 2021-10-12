Mystery car brand set to open new showroom in city

Published: 11:00 AM October 12, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM October 12, 2021

Plans have been lodged for change of use application for another car showroom in Reepham Road. District and county councillor Shelagh Gurney is pictured inset - Credit: Google Maps/Norfolk County Council

Car sales could be coming back to a showroom which has stood vacant for over a year.

Anglian Home Improvements left the Reepham Road site in Hellesdon back in March 2020.

And now Dacre Property Holdings has lodged a change of use application to turn the site back into a car showroom.

Lexus had occupied the showroom for eight years from 2006 to 2011.

However in November 2012 planning permission was granted for a conversion to the sale of conservatories and windows.

Although the occupier of the site is unknown at this stage, it is likely the car showroom would display some hybrid and electric vehicles.

Hellesdon district and county councillor Shelagh Gurney said she had no issue with the site becoming a car showroom.

Shelagh Gurney, county and district councillor for Hellesdon. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

But she said she it is a "great shame" Dacre had not been able to press on with plans for a new community hub in the area.

Mrs Gurney said: "The whole site has been a montage of car showrooms for years.

"The new car showroom would not faze me as that is what it originally was.

"The only thing is that it could attract more vehicle movements at the top of Reepham Road."

A covering letter written by Bidwells senior planner Amy Robinson said there would be no external alterations to the building.

She said: "The proposals would bring the vacant building back into use and would provide both direct and indirect employment, which would support economic growth in the area.

"In addition, the proposals would have no adverse impacts on the locality, and the proposals have had regard to environmental considerations."

The letter highlights the existing 30 spaces in the car park would be sufficient capacity for customers using the car showroom.

Stephen Coleman, Norfolk Highways development management officer, has raised no objections to the application.

He said: "It would be very difficult to maintain that any detriment to highway safety will result."

The site is a two-storey building located with 465sqm of floorspace for sales.

It is not a listed site.

The surrounding area includes other car showrooms such as Inchcape Jaguar, Inchcape Land Rover and Motorvogue Hyundai.