Homeowner's driveway bid rejected to stop permit system being 'undermined'

Published: 10:47 AM July 6, 2021

The planning inspectorate agreed with Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council that allowing driveway access on the road would undermine the parking permit system - Credit: Archant © 2008

A homeowner's appeal to turn their front garden into a driveway has been dismissed by the government over the loss of a single permit space.

The applicant submitted plans to Norwich City Council in December 2020 to create a dropped kerb for parking access on Hall Road.

At the time, Norfolk County Council recommended its rejection.

Hall Road was noted by Highways Authority Norfolk County Council as being extremely busy, and without the car being able to turn around in the drive, reversing would be hazardous to other road users - Credit: Google

It said creating a drive would lead to the the loss of a permit space available for other residents, and that given the road was extremely busy, having to reverse out of it would undermine public safety.

Norwich City Council agreed and, on June 15, the government's planning inspectorate backed the decision to refuse the application.

The inspectorate said: "Given the parking pressure within the area, even the loss of one car parking space currently available to all permit holders would detrimentally affect the functioning of the CPZ, and undermine the rationale for its implementation."

He added that even if the driver "nosed out carefully" from the space, this could cause conflict between other highway users, pedestrians and the applicant themselves.