Homeowner's driveway bid rejected to stop permit system being 'undermined'
- Credit: Archant © 2008
A homeowner's appeal to turn their front garden into a driveway has been dismissed by the government over the loss of a single permit space.
The applicant submitted plans to Norwich City Council in December 2020 to create a dropped kerb for parking access on Hall Road.
At the time, Norfolk County Council recommended its rejection.
It said creating a drive would lead to the the loss of a permit space available for other residents, and that given the road was extremely busy, having to reverse out of it would undermine public safety.
Norwich City Council agreed and, on June 15, the government's planning inspectorate backed the decision to refuse the application.
You may also want to watch:
The inspectorate said: "Given the parking pressure within the area, even the loss of one car parking space currently available to all permit holders would detrimentally affect the functioning of the CPZ, and undermine the rationale for its implementation."
He added that even if the driver "nosed out carefully" from the space, this could cause conflict between other highway users, pedestrians and the applicant themselves.
Most Read
- 1 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
- 2 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
- 3 Woman sexually assaulted near city car park
- 4 Golden Triangle street's 'nightmare' parking woes persist a year on
- 5 Pub warns England fans: Turn up late and you'll be turned away
- 6 Heartbroken mum tells of son's battle with long Covid
- 7 Curious Golden Triangle house tucked away from view for sale
- 8 Booking opens for LEGO dinosaur exhibition in Norwich
- 9 Six Norfolk areas among 10 lowest Covid case rates in England
- 10 'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute