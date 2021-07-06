News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Homeowner's driveway bid rejected to stop permit system being 'undermined'

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:47 AM July 6, 2021   
Parking permits in Norwich are going paperless. Photo: Denise Bradley.

The planning inspectorate agreed with Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council that allowing driveway access on the road would undermine the parking permit system - Credit: Archant © 2008

A homeowner's appeal to turn their front garden into a driveway has been dismissed by the government over the loss of a single permit space.

The applicant submitted plans to Norwich City Council in December 2020 to create a dropped kerb for parking access on Hall Road. 

At the time, Norfolk County Council recommended its rejection.

Hall Road Norwich

Hall Road was noted by Highways Authority Norfolk County Council as being extremely busy, and without the car being able to turn around in the drive, reversing would be hazardous to other road users - Credit: Google

It said creating a drive would lead to the the loss of a permit space available for other residents, and that given the road was extremely busy, having to reverse out of it would undermine public safety.

Norwich City Council agreed and, on June 15, the government's planning inspectorate backed the decision to refuse the application.

You may also want to watch:

The inspectorate said: "Given the parking pressure within the area, even the loss of one car parking space currently available to all permit holders would detrimentally affect the functioning of the CPZ, and undermine the rationale for its implementation."

He added that even if the driver "nosed out carefully" from the space, this could cause conflict between other highway users, pedestrians and the applicant themselves. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
  2. 2 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
  3. 3 Woman sexually assaulted near city car park
  1. 4 Golden Triangle street's 'nightmare' parking woes persist a year on
  2. 5 Pub warns England fans: Turn up late and you'll be turned away
  3. 6 Heartbroken mum tells of son's battle with long Covid
  4. 7 Curious Golden Triangle house tucked away from view for sale
  5. 8 Booking opens for LEGO dinosaur exhibition in Norwich
  6. 9 Six Norfolk areas among 10 lowest Covid case rates in England
  7. 10 'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Bood

Gallery

What a night! Norwich's England fans celebrate 4-0 Euros win

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City U18 players relaxing before kick-off during the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup match a

Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
The new restaurant is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertus

Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus