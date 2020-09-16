Bridge works to close road overnight

Carrow Bridge in Norwich Picture: Ian Clarke Archant

Essential repair works will be carried out at the end of the month on a busy Norwich road.

Norfolk County Council is spending £20,000 to repair a number of defects on the Carrow Road lifting bridge.

The work will take place overnight to minimise disruption along the busy section of road.

The work is weather dependent and is set to be carried out on the weekend of September 25 and September 27. The road will be closed to all vehicles between 7pm and 7am on Friday and Saturday night.

If the repairs cannot be carried out due to poor weather, the work will be moved to take place at the same time on the weekends of October 2 or October 9.

The council said should any work need to take place on October 3 the start time may be changed to avoid a clash with Norwich City’s match with Bournemouth.

Diversion signs will be in place and access across the bridge will be maintained at all time.