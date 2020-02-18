First look at planned new £1.9m Norwich recycling centre

How the £1.9m new recycling centre next to Harford park-and-ride could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Council

Plans have been unveiled for a new £1.9 million recycling centre that could be built next to Harford park-and-ride in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The planned new Harford site would replace the existing recycling centre at Ketteringham. Picture: Simon Parker The planned new Harford site would replace the existing recycling centre at Ketteringham. Picture: Simon Parker

The new larger modern centre at Harford could replace the current site on Station Lane at Ketteringham, off the A11, operated by Norfolk County Council.

This site would complement another planned new recycling centre to the north of the city which is needed to replace the current Mile Cross site in 2021.

Those £2.75 million proposals, for a site off the A140/Broadland Northway junction on the NDR, are further along in the process with a formal planning application opening for comment later this week.

Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste Andrew Grant. Picture: James Bass Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste Andrew Grant. Picture: James Bass

MORE: What Norwich's replacement £2.75m recycling centre could look like

Both new recycling centres would be designed to have low level bins with no steps, plenty of parking for cars, bicycles and vehicles with trailers, and one-way traffic systems to smooth traffic flow and reduce queues.

You may also want to watch:

The sites have been chosen for locations with good transport links to make them accessible to as many people as possible in the growing Norwich area, said Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment and waste.

Household hazardous waste recycling at the current site in Ketteringham. Picture: Antony Kelly Household hazardous waste recycling at the current site in Ketteringham. Picture: Antony Kelly

At Harford the plans would see the recycling centre built on an underused part of the Harford park-and-ride site at the A140/A47 junction using available spare space.

Mr Grant said: "Together the two new recycling centres represent an investment of £4.65 million by Norfolk County Council to provide a service fit for the future and that can meet the needs of a growing population.

"The planned moves are part of a range of improvements to recycling centres across Norfolk which will see new, revamped or larger sites for Norwich, Wymondham, Sheringham and Morningthorpe over the next three years."

How the new recycling centre on the edge of the NDR in north Norwich could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council How the new recycling centre on the edge of the NDR in north Norwich could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

MORE: Every Norfolk recycling centre now has life-saving defibrillator

A new bigger recycling centre is planned for Wymondham by 2022 to cope with proposed housing local growth and because the current limited site can only be accessed down a single-track road.

Improvements to the sites at Sheringham and Morningthorpe will either increase their size or relocate them in a bid to encourage more people to use them.

The Harford plans have been unveiled as part of a public consultation running until March 30 to allow people to give their views before a formal planning application is made in the summer. A planning consultation for the Norwich north site opens later this week and will run for a 21-day period. Views can be given via norfolk.gov.uk/wasteprojects