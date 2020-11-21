7 of the best places to get a takeaway burger in Norwich

Video

Published: 1:11 PM November 21, 2020 Updated: 7:29 AM November 24, 2020

Fupburger is one of the places you can get a mouth-watering takeaway burger from in Norwich, pictured is owner Tom Shiers. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

From mountains of meat to a doughnut instead of a bun, you can still enjoy a mouth-watering burger in Norwich during lockdown with these places offering takeaways.

The Big Mother Fupper Burger from Fupburger. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

1. Fupburger

Link to order and latest pop-up locations on the Fupburger Instagram page

Fupburger has been popping up at pubs across Norwich since the first lockdown, selling out most nights, and now offers a takeaway from Olive’s Café in Elm Hill with collection or delivery.

Run by burger lover Tom Shiers, who also runs the Fry Up Police Instagram account with over 75,000 followers, it is hugely popular and options include the Bad Mother Fupper and Big Mother Fupper, with one or two aged beef patties, respectively, with pancetta bacon, American cheese, picked onions and a secret sauce in a brioche bun.

Biff's Jack Shack is available on Deliveroo Picture: Biff's Kitchen - Credit: Biff's Kitchen

2. Biff’s Jack Shack

Order at biffsjackshack.com

Biff’s Jack Shack offers vegan comfort food and you certainly won’t miss the meat, with chicken-style burgers made with a crispy fried jackfruit patty and sauces in a toasted brioche bun.

While Biff’s Jack Shack now delivers nationwide, it is a local success story as co-founder Christa Bloom-Burrows grew up in Norwich.

Food from Oishii Street Kitchen. Picture: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com - Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshu

You may also want to watch:

3. Oishii Street Kitchen

Link to order on the Oishii Street Kitchen Instagram page

Oishii Street Kitchen launched this year at Chambers Cocktail Company in Wensum Street and is a joint venture between popular Norwich businesses Moco Kitchen and The Hen House Kitchen.

While the bar is currently closed for diners, takeaways are available for collection or delivery between NR1 and NR3 and the burgers on offer include The Godzilla, with katsu chicken, picked ginger, shredded iceberg and Kewpie mayonnaise, and The Vegan Godzilla with deep-fried seitan.

Zaks is offering a drive-in takeaway service from its Mousehold and Poringland sites in lockdown. Picture: Zaks - Credit: Archant

4. Zaks

Book a collection slot at zaks.uk.com

Norwich favourite Zaks has launched a drive-in takeaway at its Mousehold and Poringland restaurants, with its famous chargrilled burgers available including The PB, with a beef patty topped with peanut butter, maple and red pepper glaze, bacon and crispy red onions, and The Philthy Delphia, with a patty, 3oz steak, Monterey Jack cheese and crispy red onions.

The American diner also offers plenty of vegan options and you need to book a drive-in slot in advance. Bosses Ian Hacon and Chris Carr also recently revealed they are launching two mobile caravans and a pop-up diner capable of seating 30 to 40.

5. The Tipsy Vegan

Order at thetipsyvegan.co.uk

Plant-based bar and restaurant The Tipsy Vegan, in St Benedicts Street, is offering takeaways for collection or delivery with a range of tapas dishes, burgers and desserts.

Options include a ‘Buttermilk’ Burger, with fried seitan and chipotle slaw, and a Nashville Hot Burger, with a patty smothered in Frank’s Hot Sauce with ranch sauce and gherkins, and both also come with a side of Parmesan chips.

6. Jive Kitchen and Bar

Order at jivekitchen.co.uk/homekits

Jive in Exchange Street may be famous for its tacos, but it has been creating a buzz for another reason recently with the launch of its doughnut burgers and customers can now buy a DIY kit for delivery or collection.

The fried chicken doughnut kit costs £10 and comes with chicken Milanese, chipotle butter sauce, nacho cheese, dry-cured streaky bacon, chipotle aioli, chile morita salsa, crispy shallots, bread and butter pickles and a bacon-glazed ring donut. Jive also offers DIY burrito kits to takeaway.

7. Beasty Boys Grill

Follow the Beasty Boys Grill Instagram page for updates

Based at The Steam Packet pub in Crown Road, Beasty Boys Grill has gained a legion of fans since launching this summer and until the second lockdown was serving up burgers to eat-in or collect every Friday night.

It offers giant loaded burgers, with toppings including macaroni cheese and smoked bacon, American cheese and caramelised onions, and while takeaways have temporarily stopped they will be back soon.