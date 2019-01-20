Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘We have each others’ backs’ – Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

20 January, 2019 - 13:52
Pixiwoo sisters Sam and Nicola Chapman. Steve Adams

Pixiwoo sisters Sam and Nicola Chapman. Steve Adams

A family from Norfolk who found success through YouTube have spoken about their harrowing childhood and being in ‘the right place at the right time’ for their big break.

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

YouTube stars Samantha Chapman and Nicola Haste (known as Pixiwoo), along with their twin brothers Jim and John Chapman, have amassed a huge internet following since they began their online career.

Now they are thought of as one of the most influential families in Britain, with everything from makeup ranges to Jaguar sponsorships - and a collective following of around 21 million - to their names.

The four Norfolk siblings have succeeded in gaining significant amounts of wealth, influence and recognition for their work.

Speaking in The Times’ Magazine on Saturday, however, they revealed that their lives were not always so comfortable.

Samantha Chapman, who owns a penthouse in Norwich, revealed that after her mother Judy, then 19, met her father John Chapman “things got violent very quickly.”

“Mum had no choice but to hang around, because kids were involved,” she continued. “There were so many weird, nutty, scary things that there was about where I think Mum was just like, ‘Get it over and done with and kill us all now.’ We all thought that would be the outcome.”

She also told the magazine how one night her father attacked her and her mother and the police were called.

Eventually all four Chapman children lost contact with their father and none of them attended his funeral when he died in 2017.

While their adult lives are by no means without difficulty, Nicola Haste for example has spoken publicly about her struggle with multiple sclerosis, and Sam about her depression, the Chapmans say they feel lucky for the success they have achieved.

Jim Chapman said he thinks his success was “simply right place, right time”, “but a serious amount of hard work too”.

“We have each others’ backs,” he continued. “But we also keep each others’ feet on the ground.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘We have each others’ backs’ – Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Sam and Nicola Chapman. Steve Adams

Bus company makes complaint to council after roadworks cause severe delays in central Norwich

Rose Lane roadworks caused severe delays to Konect Bus services on Saturday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Jake Humphrey buys hot breakfast for rough sleepers in Norwich after coldest night of the winter

Jake Humphrey has been helping the homeless in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune from an unclaimed estate in Norfolk

Several people from Norfolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Order your free pack for the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch now

Make fruit and nut kebabs for visiting birds Picture: David Tipling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists