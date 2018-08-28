Pipers to join thousands across the globe in proud First World War tribute

Pipe Major Roger Bayes from City of Norwich Pipe Band and Bruno Peek OBE taking part in Battle's O'er at The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

They will play in harmony, seperated by hundreds of miles, but in one voice.

In the early hours of Remembrance Sunday, pipers positioned at Gorleston seafront, Norwich Cathedral, Sandringham and Great Yarmouth Minster will join more than 2,000 lone pipers across the world in playing Battle’s O’er, marking the start of an international day of commemoration.

The day-long event, called Battle’s Over, will start at 6am in New Zealand and travel around the world as Battle’s O’er, a traditional Scottish air is played, by pipers across the UK and Commonwealth.

The day will then come to a close in the evening as buglers sound the Last Post, before more than 1,000 First World War beacons of light are lit.

At the same time, churches – including more than 60 in Norfolk – will ring their bells as part of Ringing Out for Peace.

More than 140 town criers will also perform a specially-written Cry for Peace.

Battle’s Over pageantmaster Bruno Peek said the event was the result of four years of planning. “We wanted to do something totally unique starting off early in the morning because it will give people something to think about,” he said.

“It’s a normal Remembrance Sunday, but we wanted to do something completely different that would make people feel that they’re involved in this commemoration whether they’re taking part or not.

“It’s wonderful to see the event being embraced by so many organisations and communities in this country and around the world.

“The centenary of the end of the Great War is an opportunity to acknowledge the enormous sacrifice made by the millions of men and women who died or were wounded, as well as those who worked tirelessly at home in our fields and factories.

“It has been a privilege to work on this project with the support of so many amazing organisations,”

Mr Peek, who is from Great Yarmouth, said he was especially proud of Norfolk’s contribution to the event.

He said: “Norfolk is leading the way with the number of churches which are ringing out for peace, which I’m absolutely delighted with because it’s my home county.”

To find out more about Battle’s Over, see www.brunopeek.co.uk/battles-over