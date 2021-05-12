Pinebanks meeting hears promises on woodland and traffic improvements

Published: 8:31 PM May 12, 2021

Developers have said plans for new homes at a former school in Thorpe St Andrew would result in fewer vehicle movements compared with in the past.

The first of three online consultation events regarding the development proposals for Pinebanks, the former Langley preparatory school and Griffin Lane took place on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, civil engineer John Mulhaire said the proposals for 175 homes for the Langley South site would result in an estimated 80 vehicles during the peak period.

The first live webinar consultation event for the Pinebanks development proposals took place online on Wednesday evening - Credit: Cascade Communications

Mr Mulhaire continued: "When it was a school it generated in excess of 200 per hour so this will be reduced compared to the historical use of the site."

He also said there would be no vehicle movements between the Pinebanks and Langley South sites.

Regarding the Langley sites, Dominic Scott added: "It is a great opportunity to open up the site for public access which is currently private land. We could put in a footpath and cycle links."

You may also want to watch:

A total of four outline planning applications are being submitted, which are linked through a Section 106 agreement, following an original application in 2013.

The former site of Pinebanks sports centre in Thorpe, Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

If approved, the total construction process is expected to take eight years with up to 775 homes in a range of unit sizes across the sites.

Planning associate Hannah Leary told the meeting ongoing consultation will take place with Broadland District Council over what amenities should be contributed to the local community as part of the Section 106 agreement.

She also said there would be 100pc affordable houses for the Pinebanks site.

The meeting also heard the four hectares of ancient Pinebanks woodland are protected by a tree preservation order as they are within the Thorpe St Andrew Conservation Area.

Andrew Coombes of AT Coombes Associates said there is a 20 year woodland management plan as part of the application.

He added: "The application acts as a catalyst to bring it into a totally ancient condition so it really is a great opportunity for the woods.

"In the long-term we hope the wood will be taken over by a local conservation body."

He also said there was an opportunity for conservation improvement for the wetland to the south of the Griffin Lane site.