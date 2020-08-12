Search

Advanced search

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 August 2020

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

Claire Johnson

A runner has spoken of her shock after seeing piles of rubbish next to empty bins in a popular park.

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire JohnsonSome of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

Mother-of-two Claire Johnson, 41, from Christchurch Road in Norwich, saw takeaway food and drink wrappers, plastic soft drink bottles, metal drinks can ring pulls and dirty face masks next to the skate park in Eaton Park, Norwich, at around 7.30am on Tuesday, August 11.

Eaton Park pictured in April 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANEaton Park pictured in April 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

She was so appalled by the sight she stopped her 3.5-mile run for six minutes in which time she picked up around 70 items of rubbish which comfortably fitted into nearby bins.

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPeople out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mrs Johnson, who has a six-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy, was joined by two other park-goers and estimated they picked up over 100 pieces of rubbish.

She said: “It was upsetting to see the local park trashed. It is very disrespectful and I felt saddened and so cross.”

The medical secretary said the rubbish was strewn in a 10m area on grass about 10 paces from the bin.

“It was extraordinary. It wasn’t a bin issue,” she added.

MORE: Anger as rubbish piles up at seaside beauty spot

The mother-of-two described Eaton Park as a beautiful historic open space which had become more popular during the coronavirus outbreak while some places remained and continued to remain inaccessible.

She said the grass area where the rubbish was left was where children and their parents played and was concerned about the metal ring pulls causing a danger.

Mrs Johnson added: “I instil in my children to pick their rubbish up. You don’t want it getting into the wider environment.”

Matthew Packer, cabinet member for health and wellbeing on Norwich City Council, said: “One of the things that has been remarkable during this pandemic is just how much people have appreciated and valued their local parks and open spaces. This is why our parks team and colleagues at Norwich Norse Environmental have worked hard to make sure these spaces are as clean and safe as they can be – and this includes litter picks throughout the day, everyday – so they can remain open, as they play such an important role in our health and wellbeing.

“We’re proud to have incredible groups of volunteers who play an invaluable part in litter-picking and caring for these spaces. There is a very small minority of people who are being careless with their rubbish and we urge everyone to dispose of all litter responsibly.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Three more coronavirus cases in Norwich

Norwich City Centre July 2020 Gentleman's Walk Norwich Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Street food market with cocktails and craft beer launching in Norwich

Junkyard Market will run for seven weekends in the car park at St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: AfterDark Promotions/Getty Images

Most Read

Three more coronavirus cases in Norwich

Norwich City Centre July 2020 Gentleman's Walk Norwich Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Street food market with cocktails and craft beer launching in Norwich

Junkyard Market will run for seven weekends in the car park at St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: AfterDark Promotions/Getty Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

5 big comedy names announced for Norwich big top tent

Al Murray is one of the big comedy names that has been announced for Norwich Theatre's Interlude in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

Homeless people from Norwich found accommodation in Ipswich, council hears

Homeless people from Norwich have been found bed and breakfast accommodation in Ipswich, leading the towns officials to insist the borough will not be left out of pocket . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant launches ‘epic’ gourmet food boxes

Each Forager's Kitchen Discovery Box will include the recipe and ingredients to produce a stand-out, restaurant-qualtiy dish at home, as well as artisanal local products and chef-made treats Picture: Mel Evans

‘Get back on the bus’ - People told there’s no need to be afraid of using public transport

Norfolk County Council is reassuring people the risk of catching coronavirus from using public transport is low in a bid to get people back on the countys busses and to stop travellers from avoiding public transport for all the wrong reasons. . Picture: ANTONY KELLY