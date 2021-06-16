Video
Stunning photos as peregrine chicks fledge from Norwich Cathedral nest
- Credit: Chris Skipper
The peregrine chicks at Norwich Cathedral have all begun to fly as they take their next steps towards adulthood.
The female nesting on the spire laid four eggs earlier this year, which had all hatched by the end of April.
One of them sadly died, but just six weeks later, the other three have all shed their down feather and are stretching their wings in the city centre skies.
Chris Skipper and wife Kim regularly head down to the cathedral to take stunning shots of the beautiful birds.
He said: "The first one – one of the males – fledged on Wednesday morning (June 9). The second one went on Friday morning and the last one went on Saturday.
"They've all been doing really well. The weather is good and they're all flying about the cathedral so from out point of view it's a really exciting time.
"It's usually 35-38 days between them being born and coming out of the box. They're so small when they come out and now in about five weeks they've lost all their down feather and are as big as they will ever be. Now they've left their box and are running about and exercising, they'll get a lot leaner and fitter."
Now they have learned to fly, the next step in the juveniles' development is to learn from the adults how to catch, kill and prepare prey.
The next few weeks will be the best time for those wanting to see the birds of prey in action, according to Mr Skipper.
He said: "It's up to the adults to teach them how to catch and pluck prey, do food passes and so on. This is the hard bit for the parents now. The next 10-14 days are probably the most exciting time in the whole peregrine season.
"It's a steep learning curve for them, but they will have good teachers. And they will be playing around with each other going talon to talon as well, which will help them practice their skills.
"This is the best time to see them – five peregrines all flying around the cathedral – before they all head off."
But if you want to see the peregrines for yourself, don't hang about – they could have all gone to find their own territory by the end of August.