Photographs capture the smiling faces of youngsters on the eve of war

A photograph taken at Sprowston School in the early 1930s before the new school was build. It was sent to us by a woman just called Margaret who said she hoped it would interest our readers, Do you recognise anyone? Picture: Supplied Supplied

They are often small, faded old photographs with a shopping list written on the back in pencil.

A picture the football team at Old Catton School in Norwich of 1934 which was sent to us in 1986 by Frank Betts who remembered all the names. They are, top centre at the back, Reg Morgan flanked by Noel Gough and Geoff Bringloe. Next line: Richard Lane, Kenny Bullock, Leslie Smith, Bob Cushion and Albert Eke. Then we have: Frank Betts, Johnnie Cooke, Jack Betts (captain), Ben Norgate, Jack Landamore and Len Tookley. At the front sit, on the left, John Seagrove and on the right Reg Smith. "Reg Morgan became a successful speedway rider with Great Yarmourh after the war and Leslie Smith died a prisoner of war in the Far East," said Frank. Picture: Frank Betts A picture the football team at Old Catton School in Norwich of 1934 which was sent to us in 1986 by Frank Betts who remembered all the names. They are, top centre at the back, Reg Morgan flanked by Noel Gough and Geoff Bringloe. Next line: Richard Lane, Kenny Bullock, Leslie Smith, Bob Cushion and Albert Eke. Then we have: Frank Betts, Johnnie Cooke, Jack Betts (captain), Ben Norgate, Jack Landamore and Len Tookley. At the front sit, on the left, John Seagrove and on the right Reg Smith. "Reg Morgan became a successful speedway rider with Great Yarmourh after the war and Leslie Smith died a prisoner of war in the Far East," said Frank. Picture: Frank Betts

Many have been lying in lofts and have been forgotten about as time moves on.

These old pictures taken at our schools or colleges in the 1930s and 40s were sent to us many years ago by people who thought they would interest our readers.

Take a look at these smiling and proud young faces of the boys and girls. They will have lived through the Second World War which ripped our communties apart and left so many broken families.

The deaths, the bombing. A terrible time for all, and it is said that at least one of the boys in the pictures died in the Japanese prisoner of war slave camps.

The girls at Wensum View School in Norwich of 1934 when they won the shield for athletics. It was presented for athletics by Ethel Colman and the picture was sent to us more than 20 years ago by May Mallett who is standing to the left of the shield. May wrote: "We were good at sports and won the shield at least five times in the 30s." She was May Cutmore in those days and left Wensum aged 14 in 1935. The head was Miss Gaze. Picture: Supplied The girls at Wensum View School in Norwich of 1934 when they won the shield for athletics. It was presented for athletics by Ethel Colman and the picture was sent to us more than 20 years ago by May Mallett who is standing to the left of the shield. May wrote: "We were good at sports and won the shield at least five times in the 30s." She was May Cutmore in those days and left Wensum aged 14 in 1935. The head was Miss Gaze. Picture: Supplied

You may even recognise a member of your family, perhaps grandma or grandpa are in the photographs? I do hope they bring back some memories for you and if they do please get in touch with me at derek.james2013@gmail com.

So let's take a look at the pictures and tell some of the stories behind them.

The winners of the Bury Cup and the Lads League Shield were members of the Junior Technical School (now City College) on Ipswich Road in Norwich. The year was 1946/7 and these lads were very handy players. The names (we think) are as follow: Back row: James, Dukes, Roberts, Woods. Middle: Mr Douglas, Ling, Livermore, Powley and Adams. Picture: Supplied The winners of the Bury Cup and the Lads League Shield were members of the Junior Technical School (now City College) on Ipswich Road in Norwich. The year was 1946/7 and these lads were very handy players. The names (we think) are as follow: Back row: James, Dukes, Roberts, Woods. Middle: Mr Douglas, Ling, Livermore, Powley and Adams. Picture: Supplied

There was a teacher in Norwich many years ago who was quite legendary. His name was Frank Ong. A wonderful and inspirational gentleman. This picture of him with the gymnastic team at Aldermen Jex School was taken...when? Can you help with dates and names? And who remembers a certain Peter Starling of the Priory Gym who went on to represent Great Britain in the Olympic Games? Picture: Supplied There was a teacher in Norwich many years ago who was quite legendary. His name was Frank Ong. A wonderful and inspirational gentleman. This picture of him with the gymnastic team at Aldermen Jex School was taken...when? Can you help with dates and names? And who remembers a certain Peter Starling of the Priory Gym who went on to represent Great Britain in the Olympic Games? Picture: Supplied

That's what you call a sports day. A photograph sent to use by May Mallett who was at Wensum View School in Norwich during the 1930s. Picture: May Mallett That's what you call a sports day. A photograph sent to use by May Mallett who was at Wensum View School in Norwich during the 1930s. Picture: May Mallett

