Puppy photographer looking to create canine calendar for cancer charity
- Credit: Jim Barrett-Smith
A photographer whose father battled cancer during lockdown is looking to give back through his profession.
Jim Barrett-Smith, director of JBS Dog Photography, got in touch with local cancer charity the Big C after experiencing how it can affect families first hand.
He said: "My dad had cancer over lockdown which obviously affected him, but also my mum, which was very upsetting to see.
"The cancer group which treated my dad was amazing and charities in general, are incredible at what they do, so I wanted to give back and support a local charity.
"So I went around the city to get as many sponsors as possible and contacted the Big C Cancer Charity."
Megan Utting, fundraising assistant for the charity, was approached by Mr Barrett-Smith and his canine calendar idea.
Megan said: "Jim knew about the work we do at Big C and wanted to help raise some money.
"What better way to use his skills in photography and love for dogs to make a calendar for 2023."
Each month will have a theme from fitness, Disney to Indiana Jones. February has an afternoon tea theme in relation to world cancer day.
Megan, 22, said: "February 4 is world cancer day in which we hold the Big Cuppa event.
"This is where people can have a morning with friends and family to support cancer charities and raise funds."
People can enter their dogs by visiting Jim's website where the top four will be invited to his studio to take part in a pup themed photo shoot at a discounted rate.
The winner will then be chosen for each month and appear in the calendar, which will be sold in the Big C Charity shops in Timber Hill and Magdalen street, from 2023.
Mr Barrett-Smith added: "We'll pick the winner for each month via a public vote.
"Obviously cancer is a serious subject so we thought a fun-themed calendar was best.
"I think it would be nice to come down, see the calendar, flip over to the next month and see a funny picture of a dog in some sort of costume - to put a smile on someone's face."