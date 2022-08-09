Community centre near Norwich giving out hundreds of free packed lunches

The Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross is offering free packed lunches in August (file image) - Credit: Archant

The cost of living crisis has left lots of families struggling, but thankfully there are many local groups and charities helping out.

This includes the Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross, which is providing 100 free packed lunches a day on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays throughout August.

Available from around 11.30am it has been made possible by donations from the Norfolk Community Foundation and Morrisons supermarket.

The lunches are made and distributed by volunteers who have been giving out more than 80 lunches a day since the start of the month.

Trish Hewett, Phoenix Centre coordinator, said “We’ve been much busier than normal this summer, it’s been really noticeable.

I don’t know if it’s the cost of living crisis, or if parents aren’t getting the vouchers that they did before."

The centre is also running free children’s activities on Mondays and Thursdays in August.

So far there has been a silly sports session, a robot making activity and mud painting.

The Phoenix Centre also runs a food bank on Friday mornings with booking essential by calling 01603 403814.