Petition to open full-time bus lane to commuters

Published: 4:05 PM July 8, 2021

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell has launched an online petition to partially open the 24/7 bus lane on Dereham Road in Costessey. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Ruth Lawes

Hundreds of people have signed an online petition to allow commuters onto a 24/7 bus lane on a main route into Norwich.

The petition to partially open up the Dereham Road bus lane in Costessey was started by town councillor Gary Blundell, who said changes were needed to prevent queues of traffic.

It will only be discussed by Norfolk County Council if 2,500 people sign the petition in two months and nearly 1,000 have signed it in 10 days.

Mr Blundell, who represents the Queen’s Hill estate, is urging the council to consider if cars could use the lane outside of 7am to 8.30am, because only five First Eastern Counties buses use it per hour.

But Paul Martin, commercial manager at First Eastern Counties, said: “Reducing the operational hours of this bus lane could seriously affect our ability to keep our Red Line services running punctually, and would be a backward step in trying to encourage more people onto the local bus network.

“Pre-pandemic, there were eight buses per hour along this route and with Dereham Road being identified as a location to introduce more bus lanes as part of the Transforming Cities programme, the facility is likely to increase.

“Bus lanes are vital in helping us to provide punctual and reliable services.”

Mr Blundell said: “There is no point in Norfolk County Council wanting people to reduce their carbon emissions but having static traffic sitting there for 15 minutes. Most people I speak to think altering the bus lane is a good idea that will allow traffic to move more freely.”

He added the 20mph roads, off Dereham Road, were not suitable for large amounts of traffic from people avoiding the main road, which added to problems from rat runners from the NDR.

Chairman of the Costessey Town Council, Dan Burrill. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dan Burrill, Costessey Town Council chairman, said allowing other motorists on the bus lane at certain times of day might help the problem of queues but it was not the main solution because of the “sheer volume of traffic”.

He added the situation was tricky and cyclists liked using the lane, which was open to emergency vehicles and taxis.

Search https://bit.ly/3xElPKl to sign the petition.

Norfolk County Council has been approached for comment but has not yet responded.