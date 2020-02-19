Online petition calling for safer pedestrian crossing at retail park near A47

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell who is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park in Costessey. He, along with Costessey county councillor Tim East, want a safe pedestrian crossing from Next to Sainsbury's as they claim the lack of a signalised crossing is an accident waiting to happen. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Dozens of people have signed an online petition demanding a safer crossing near a busy retail park off the A47.

The petition is calling on Norfolk County Council to urgently investigate and install a crossing for pedestrians between Next and Sainsbury's on William Frost Way, Costessey, on the edge of Norwich.

It was launched by Gary Blundell, a long-term member of Costessey Town Council, and so far 200 people have signed it.

Mr Blundell said: "The dual carriageway speed limit is signed at 30mph, with cars travelling constantly faster than this. The number of traffic movements has increased over the last few years and due to this it is near impossible to safely cross, due to the constant stream of speeding traffic.

"There have been numerous near misses, with the elderly and parents with young children having to literally run across the road.

"We understand there is a possibility of Section 106 monies from the development at Easton, but this could be five plus years.

"We are asking Norfolk County Council to fund this much needed crossing either by the Transforming Cities bid which is designed to promote walking and cycling or to fund it and recoup the costs from the Section 106 monies when the developments reach the required phase."

"We are amazed how the Next superstore got approved with the crossing which is currently installed, which does not meet government regulations."

Mr Blundell and Costessey county councillor Tim East urgently want a signalised crossing at William Frost Way because at the moment there is only a dropped curb.

The town councillor added: "It is an accident waiting to happen."

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: "Improvements for pedestrians are planned as part of development proposals coming forward at Easton. These improvements will investigate a pedestrian crossing across William Frost Way as well as pedestrian crossing improvements across both the slip roads and the bridge over the A47."

One resident on the Costessey Information Board, on Facebook, said: "I'm glad something is being done about this finally. Something should have happened years ago."

To sign the petition visit https://bit.ly/38Eq0ck