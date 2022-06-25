Peter Crouch speaks on bid to track down his 'Norfolk husband'

Popular football star Peter Crouch has revealed why he is so desperate to meet up with a Norwich builder he met in a city hotel.

The former England striker revealed on his That Peter Crouch Podcast how he would regularly eat dinner with a builder while staying at Dunston Hall during his loan spell at Carrow Road.

Crouch launched an appeal to track down this builder with fellow presenter Chris Stark of Radio 1.

Crouch told the Evening News: "It would be great to see what my Norfolk husband has been up to since we shared countless evenings discussing building sites and Norwich City during my loan spell at the club.

“Hopefully he remembers the time as fondly as I do and we can be reunited to enjoy a laout and a catch-up.”

A laout is half lager and half stout which Crouch and his pod pals thought up during an episode.

The Dunston Hall hotel - Credit: Pellier Photography

