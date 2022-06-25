Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Peter Crouch speaks on bid to track down his 'Norfolk husband'

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:00 AM June 25, 2022
Peter Crouch spent time on loan with Norwich City in 2003.

Peter Crouch spent time on loan with Norwich City in 2003. - Credit: James Bass

Popular football star Peter Crouch has revealed why he is so desperate to meet up with a Norwich builder he met in a city hotel.

The former England striker revealed on his That Peter Crouch Podcast how he would regularly eat dinner with a builder while staying at Dunston Hall during his loan spell at Carrow Road. 

Crouch launched an appeal to track down this builder with fellow presenter Chris Stark of Radio 1. 

Crouch told the Evening News: "It would be great to see what my Norfolk husband has been up to since we shared countless evenings discussing building sites and Norwich City during my loan spell at the club. 

“Hopefully he remembers the time as fondly as I do and we can be reunited to enjoy a laout and a catch-up.”

A laout is half lager and half stout which Crouch and his pod pals thought up during an episode.

Dunston Hall near Norwich is one of the hotels you could choose for your break

The Dunston Hall hotel - Credit: Pellier Photography

Are you Peter's mystery mate? Email ben.hardy@archant.co.uk

