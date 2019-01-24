Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tributes to a ‘wonderful’ army veteran who travelled the world

24 January, 2019 - 16:36
Peter Armstrong, who served in the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment. Photo: David Armstrong

Peter Armstrong, who served in the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment. Photo: David Armstrong

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a “wonderful” army veteran from Norwich, who has died aged 75.

Peter Armstrong, who served in the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment. Photo: David ArmstrongPeter Armstrong, who served in the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment. Photo: David Armstrong

Peter Armstrong was born and raised in The Fine City, but spent his adult life travelling around the world with the military.

He served in the Royal Navy and the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment, before moving to South Africa to work in the lucrative gold mining industry.

Mr Armstrong’s nephew, David, 72, described him as an extremely generous individual, who helped him through some of his darkest moments.

He said: “Peter was the most wonderful and generous person on this planet, and the best brother you could ever hope to have.

“He never married and had no children, but was devoted to his family.”

Born in 1943, Mr Armstrong was one of seven siblings. He attended Earlham Junior School and Henderson Secondary School, where he enjoyed playing rugby.

In his younger years he was also a keen boxer and trained at the Norwich Lads Club, under the guidance of the late boxing legend Arthur “Ginger” Sadd.

At the age of 15 - after gaining an apprenticeship in plumbing - he joined the Royal Navy and spent the next five years travelling the world.

His nephew said: “He then followed in the footsteps of his father, becoming a solider in the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment and served two years in Germany.

“He was then in the Port of Aden during the 1960s on active service. He was honoured for saving the life of an officer while over there.”

After leaving the military, Mr Armstrong emigrated to South Africa to work in a gold mine and then on the railways.

He returned to Norfolk a decade later, living at Rupert Street in Norwich, before becoming an engineer.

As he approached retirement he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and became a resident at the Twin Oaks care home.

His nephew, who said he referred to Mr Armstrong as his brother due to their close relationship, said: “During his years of illness, he was always happy and optimistic. He will be sadly missed.”

Mr Armstrong died on January 11 this year.

His funeral takes place at 2pm on Wednesday, February 13 at the GreenAcres Colney burial park. Those who knew Mr Armstrong are welcome to attend.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

School warning after pupil approached by two men and offered a lift

City of Norwich School in Eaton Road. Photo: CNS

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

Iwan Roberts: A man who knows the importance of scoring against Sheffield United

Iwan Roberts in action against Sheffield United in January, 2004 Picture: Archant

This producer is flying the flag for Norfolk by stocking Fortnum & Mason for Burn’s Night

Matt Cockin with his haggis Picture: Acorn Labels

Reader Letter: What on earth is Norfolk County Council thinking?

County Hall in Norwich. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists