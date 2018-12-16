Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Person treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire in Norwich

16 December, 2018 - 19:41
Firefighters were called to a cooker fire in Clifton Street, Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to a cooker fire in Clifton Street, Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A person needed medical treatment after a kitchen fire at a Norwich home.

Firefighters were called to Clifton Street, off Old Palace Road, in Norwich at 6.30pm on Sunday (December 16).

The cooker fire was out before the crews from Earlham and Carrow arrived and nobody needed to be rescued.

But the East of England Ambulance Service did have to treat a person who had suffered suspected smoke inhalation.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver in custody after testing positive for Class A drug

FATAL FOUR: A driver has woken up in custody this morning after testing positive for Cocaine and Cannabis

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

Four nurses from Norwich have thanked a kind stranger who picked up the bill for their Christmas meal. Pictured, (from left), are Jo Kluczykowska, 25, Sarah Knights, 30, Joy Eglington, 24, and Nancy Eglington, 28. Photo: Sarah Knights

Updated Road which was shut at Norwich NDR after crash between two cars re-opens

North Walsham Road was closed after a crash. Picture: Archant library.

WATCH: Norfolk police officer left lost for words after clocking two cars racing at 112mph on A11

“I’m sort of lost for words really, your family, your friends could be on the A11 tonight -there’s quite a bit of traffic out there.” RPU Reedy shares his message. Image: Norfolk Constabulary

Changes to Norwich outer ring road mooted in £650,000 bid to combat congestion

Rush hour traffic in Colman Road. A new scheme aims to stop the congestion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide