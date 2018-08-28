Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Person treated by ambulance service following building fire in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:38 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 19 January 2019

A person was treated by the ambulance service following a building fire in Acle. PIC: Denise Bradley.

A person was treated by the ambulance service following a building fire in Acle. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

One person has been treated by the ambulance service following a building fire in Norfolk.

Fire crews from Acle, Great Yarmouth and Carrow were called to reports of a fire at a property in The Street, Acle at just before 4.20am today (Saturday, January 19).

The fire was extinguished before the fire brigade arrived.

However one person was handed into the care of the ambulance service.

Meanwhile, a fire crew from Reepham was called to smoke seen in Main Road, Billingford at just before 6.40am today (January 19).

However, this turned out to be a false alarm with no incident found.

Firefighters from Mundesley were also called to assist the ambulance service in North Walsham at 7.20am today (January 19) but were later stood down.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘His leg was stuck under the steering wheel’: How my hero grandad rescued Prince Philip, says Queenie, 9

Glen Watson, 58, helped to pull Prince Philip out of his car after the crash in Sandringham, with his granddaughter Queenie Powell, 9. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Person treated by ambulance service following building fire in Norfolk

A person was treated by the ambulance service following a building fire in Acle. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Norfolk zoo ‘devastated’ after death of Dora the sea lion

Dora the sea lion. PIC: From Banham Zoo website.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists