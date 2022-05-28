Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Emergency services called to person in water on Prince of Wales Road

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:28 AM May 28, 2022
Emergency services were called to a person in the River Wensum in Norwich. 

Emergency services were called to a person in the River Wensum in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

The emergency services were called to Prince of Wales Road in Norwich to a person in the River Wensum.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow and the Swift Rescue Boat from the latter attended the incident at 2.15am in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 28).

They provided manual assistance and an ambulance was also requested - it is not known if there was any injuries.

Fire crews then left the scene at 2.26am. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ellen Goodright, 48 exchanged council homes to a flat in Mile Cross only to find it was riddled with pests and rubbish

House swap sees woman move into home infested with fleas

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Sweet Briar Road, as pictured on Monday, May 23

Sweet Briar Road 'still on track' to reopen by end of May

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Next store in Norwich's Hay Hill has been earmarked for redevelopment. Pictured inset is professor Joshua Bamfield

Exclusive

'Barcelona-style' redevelopment of Next store mooted

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV

Your chance to meet The Bill star who has moved to Norfolk 

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon