Emergency services called to person in water on Prince of Wales Road

The emergency services were called to Prince of Wales Road in Norwich to a person in the River Wensum.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow and the Swift Rescue Boat from the latter attended the incident at 2.15am in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 28).

They provided manual assistance and an ambulance was also requested - it is not known if there was any injuries.

Fire crews then left the scene at 2.26am.