Person hit by train between Norwich and Stowmarket

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:02 PM March 28, 2022
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Trains between Norwich and Stowmarket have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and Stowmarket.

The incident happened at about 3pm today (March 28), with National Rail engineers and emergency services currently at the scene.

Greater Anglia warned on Twitter that services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The firm said on social media: "Disruption is expected until further notice."

Police have been approached for comment. 

