Disruption on Norwich to London line after person is hit by train

PUBLISHED: 12:59 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 29 October 2018

There is disruption at on the Norwich to London line after a person was hit by a train. Picture Archant.

Archant

Services are currently disrupted on the Norwich to London line after a person was hit by a train.

All lines are blocked following the incident between Witham and Colchester.

Trains to and from Norwich are experiencing disruption with cancellations and delays of up to an hour.

A limited rail replacement bus service is in operation between Witham and Colchester with disruption expected until 2pm.

