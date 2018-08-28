Disruption on Norwich to London line after person is hit by train
PUBLISHED: 12:59 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 29 October 2018
Services are currently disrupted on the Norwich to London line after a person was hit by a train.
All lines are blocked following the incident between Witham and Colchester.
Trains to and from Norwich are experiencing disruption with cancellations and delays of up to an hour.
A limited rail replacement bus service is in operation between Witham and Colchester with disruption expected until 2pm.
