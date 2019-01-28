Person hit by train on line between Norwich and London
28 January, 2019 - 11:55
Rail services between Norwich and London are being cancelled after a person was hit by a train on the line.
The incident occurred between Ipswich and Stowmarket, and all lines in the area are blocked as a result.
Trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled, and all services using the line are affected by disruption.
Visit journeycheck.com/greateranglia for live travel information.
