Person hit by train on line between Norwich and London

Trains between Norwich and London are being cancelled after a person was hit by a train.

Rail services between Norwich and London are being cancelled after a person was hit by a train on the line.

The incident occurred between Ipswich and Stowmarket, and all lines in the area are blocked as a result.

Trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled, and all services using the line are affected by disruption.

Visit journeycheck.com/greateranglia for live travel information.