Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park

A person has died after a suspected medical episode at West End Street Gardens near Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

A person has died after a suspected medical episode at a Norwich park.

The ambulance service and police were called to Waddington Street, near West End Street Gardens, at about 3.10pm on Saturday October 30.

Despite CPR attempts, the person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon was put in place and police remained at the scene.

Police said that the death was due to natural causes and there were no suspicious circumstances.

You may also want to watch:

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.