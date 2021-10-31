News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:56 AM October 31, 2021
A person has died after a suspected medical episode at West End Street Gardens near Norwich.

The ambulance service and police were called to Waddington Street, near West End Street Gardens, at about 3.10pm on Saturday October 30. 

Despite CPR attempts, the person was later pronounced dead at the scene.  

A cordon was put in place and police remained at the scene. 

Police said that the death was due to natural causes and there were no suspicious circumstances.  

