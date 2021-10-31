Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park
Published: 7:56 AM October 31, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A person has died after a suspected medical episode at a Norwich park.
The ambulance service and police were called to Waddington Street, near West End Street Gardens, at about 3.10pm on Saturday October 30.
Despite CPR attempts, the person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A cordon was put in place and police remained at the scene.
Police said that the death was due to natural causes and there were no suspicious circumstances.
You may also want to watch:
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.
Most Read
- 1 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
- 2 Family horrified as dementia sufferer 'dragged from home' without warning
- 3 Drunk driver who rolled car on city street given suspended jail term
- 4 Under-pressure surgery submits plans for extension
- 5 Patrols to be ramped up after couple complains of parking woes
- 6 Emmerdale and Corrie actress in Norwich seeing dinosaurs and enjoying meal
- 7 Man remains in serious condition and two others bailed after Norwich stabbings
- 8 New Sri Lankan restaurant opening in city next week
- 9 Council housing safety chief gone weeks after scandal revealed
- 10 Owner of market stall who considered closing it relaunches with new menu