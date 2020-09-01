Performing arts students help raise hundreds of pounds for African school

Film director and photographerTeele Dunkley, 35, from Reepham, who has co-founded the Sade Lumi charity to build a secondary school for girls in Malawi. Picture: Lesley van Dijk Copyright Lesley van Dijk

A photographer and film director is buzzing after a group of budding performers helped raise £500 for a new school in Africa.

A group shot of students from Norwich-based Central School of Dancing and Performing Arts by Teele Dunkley s part of a fundraising photoshoot for her charity Sade Lumi. The group are part of a bubble and can perform together. Picture: Teele Photography A group shot of students from Norwich-based Central School of Dancing and Performing Arts by Teele Dunkley s part of a fundraising photoshoot for her charity Sade Lumi. The group are part of a bubble and can perform together. Picture: Teele Photography

Teele Dunkley, 35, from Reepham, shot pictures of pupils from Central School of Dancing and Performing Arts, based on St George’s Street, Norwich, in action at Epic Studios.

Part of the profits from the Capture the Move event will go towards a new free secondary school for teenage girls in rural Malawi.

Clanford Chirwa, co-founder of Sade Lumi charity, with his wife Lilly. Mr Chirwa lives in Malawi where it is hoped a new secondary school can be built for teenager girls. Picure: Sent in by Teele Dunkley. Clanford Chirwa, co-founder of Sade Lumi charity, with his wife Lilly. Mr Chirwa lives in Malawi where it is hoped a new secondary school can be built for teenager girls. Picure: Sent in by Teele Dunkley.

Mrs Dunkley, who has a seven-year-old girl and volunteered in Malawi aged 19, was inspired to develop a charity Sade Lumi to build a school at the start of lockdown after hearing about the lack of access to education during the pandemic.

She said: “The performing arts students were so positive about the charity. Because the teachers were so excited about it that rubbed off on the students. We are all buzzing.”

The former Norwich City College Norwich graduate will link up with Clanford Chirwa and Dalitso Nkhwazi from Malawi, whom she met while volunteering as a teenager and hopes to open the school next September.

Mrs Dunkley said: “It was always a dream to volunteer somewhere. I have always had my heart in education. During lockdown my daughter could access amazing resources. Lockdown sparked the idea of the charity.”

She added many teenage girls in Malawi had difficultly in attending secondary school due to lack of transport, early marriage, pregnancies and lack of education centres.

The photographer became concerned that during lockdown, when schools in the African country shut during the pandemic, its pupils did not have the same online access to teachers and activities compared with UK schools.

As well as teaching traditional subjects, Mrs Dunkley wants the school to teach young women about health, their rights as well as practical skills from carpentry, agriculture and art.

The school will also work around girls and women who have children and offer free boarding for teachers and pupils.

“We know the need is there. We feel confident we can make it work. It is about giving them a chance,” she added.

Visit www.sadelumieducation.org.


























































































































































