Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich recruitment company raises thousands for bereaved children

PUBLISHED: 15:11 21 December 2018

Perfect Placement, in Norwich, have helped to raise £50,000 for equipment and toys for Nelson's Journey. Picture: Jimi Matthews

Perfect Placement, in Norwich, have helped to raise £50,000 for equipment and toys for Nelson's Journey. Picture: Jimi Matthews

Jimi Matthews

A Norwich recruitment company has helped to raised £50,000 for a child bereavement charity, more than doubling their original target.

Perfect Placement, based at St Andrews Business Park, was part of Nelson’s Journey’s 20Twenty initiative, which involved twenty companies raising money to support the charity on it’s 20th anniversary.

They have smashed the £20,000 target after raising more than £50,000, with staff at Perfect Placement also donating their secret Santa money of around £1,000 towards the cause.

The money has helped to replace audio equipment and helped to pay for new soft furnishings and toys for children who have lost a loved one.

Jimi Matthews, Perfect Placement director of business development, said: “Nelson’s Journey do an incredible job, and to support them at this time, when many young people they work with will be experiencing their first Christmas without a loved one, we feel privileged to be able to help them.

“It’s an amazing achievement and we intend to continue supporting Nelson’s Journey.”

The audio equipment, which was officially handed over to the charity on Friday, December 21, will help bereaved children display different emotions using music.

Some of the Playmobil equipment, including ambulance, fire trucks and police car toys, will help the children tell their stories of their last moments with their loved ones.

Sophie Berry, funding and marketing manager at Nelson’s Journey, said: “We are extremely grateful to the staff of Perfect Placement for donating these gifts, these replace equipment used daily to help bereaved children and young people and our current toys and soft furnishings are now 20 years old.

“These gifts will go a long way to helping bring back smiles to those we work with.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Jamie Oliver’s favourite eating and drinking spots in Essex

Jamie Oliver's favourite places to eat and drink in Essex

9 of the best woodland walks in Essex

Epping Forest (c) Stephen Rees, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

20 Christmas markets to enjoy in Essex

Christmas Markets in Essex

5 easy steps to make stuffing like Jamie Oliver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Who’s the top 50 richest in Essex?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Team news: Klose ruled out but Leitner fully fit ahead of City’s trip to Blackburn

Moritz Leitner is set to return for Norwich City at Blackburn after a full week of training Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists