Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Peregrine watch point opens today at foot of Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 10:40 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 06 April 2019

A peregrine falcon nesting at Norwich Cathedral laid her first egg of the year on March15. The female is referred to as GA due to her blue scientific leg ring. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust

A peregrine falcon nesting at Norwich Cathedral laid her first egg of the year on March15. The female is referred to as GA due to her blue scientific leg ring. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust

Hawk and Owl Trust

The spectacle of Norwich Cathedral’s peregrine falcons hatching their chicks will be on offer to the public as of this morning.

A peregrine falcon nesting at Norwich Cathedral laid her first egg of the year on March15. Picture: Hawk and Owl TrustA peregrine falcon nesting at Norwich Cathedral laid her first egg of the year on March15. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust

The special watch point has been erected at the foot of the spire.

For bird watching enthusiasts, the news could not have come sooner as a peregrine falcon nesting on the cathedral’s spire laid her first egg of the season last month.

A third egg has since been seen at around 7.47am on March 20.

Halfway up the cathedral, the Hawk and Owl Trust nesting box has been in place since 2011 and seen generations of peregrine chicks fly the nest.

Speaking ahead of the watch point opening, Zoe Smith, peregrine project officer for the trust, which is based in Sculthorpe near Fakenham, said: “The people of Norwich really love the peregrines and online we have over a million views watching them from all over the globe.”

The peregrine watch point in the cathedral grounds was officially opened by the Dean of Norwich at 10am today (Saturday April 6).

More than 30,000 people are expected to descend on the peregrine watch point to view the birds, which is open at Norwich Cathedral from now until July 14.

• The Norwich cathedral peregrine webcam can be viewed at the Hawk and Owl Trust website .

This pair of peregrine falcons nest on the spire of Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Andy ThompsonThis pair of peregrine falcons nest on the spire of Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Andy Thompson

Most Read

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Armed police swoop on Norwich address to arrest wanted man

An armed stand off in Penn Grove, Norwich. Photo: Cameron Russell

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Old Catton stab victim rushed back to hospital after street knife attack

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Armed police swoop on Norwich address to arrest wanted man

An armed stand off in Penn Grove, Norwich. Photo: Cameron Russell

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Old Catton stab victim rushed back to hospital after street knife attack

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Hunt goes on for driver as elderly woman is hurt in hit and run in Norwich

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Farke’s challenge ahead of QPR test

Max Aarons on the attack at Loftus Road in Norwich City's early season win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fonkeu scores and Morris returns as Forster helps Saints beat City U23s

Belgian striker Pierre Fonkeu scored on his return from injury for Norwich City U23s Picture: Ian Burt

Peregrine watch point opens today at foot of Norwich Cathedral

A peregrine falcon nesting at Norwich Cathedral laid her first egg of the year on March15. The female is referred to as GA due to her blue scientific leg ring. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust

Exciting prospect Goncalves to make long-awaited return against Bouteix in main event of Contenders 26

Lightweight prospect Andre Goncalves makes his long-awaited return against Julien Bouteix at Contenders 26 in Norwich on May 18. Picture: CONTENDERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists