Photos show 'magical' food pass between Norwich peregrines
- Credit: Chris Skipper
A photographer captured the "special" moment a male peregrine passed on his catch to his partner to feed their young.
Chris Skipper spotted the trade between the two birds, which have nested on the Norwich Cathedral spire, at around 4pm on Sunday.
The skilful snapper said: "It's something that happens a lot above people's heads, but no-one really sees it. It's the first time I've seen it this year. It's quite magical really.
"He came in with food and slowed down right in front of the nest, which allowed her to take off and come underneath and take it from him."
Mr Skipper and his wife Kim live in Costessey and regularly visit the cathedral to keep tabs on the peregrines.
But they were there for another job at the time.
He said: "It's typical – I was down there for four and a half hours from six this morning and nothing happened. So, of course, when we're down there for the show it happens!"
