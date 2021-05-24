News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Photos show 'magical' food pass between Norwich peregrines

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:07 AM May 24, 2021   
The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks at Norwich Cathedral.

The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks on the Norwich Cathedral spire. - Credit: Chris Skipper

A photographer captured the "special" moment a male peregrine passed on his catch to his partner to feed their young.

Chris Skipper spotted the trade between the two birds, which have nested on the Norwich Cathedral spire, at around 4pm on Sunday.

The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks at Norwich Cathedral.

The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks on the Norwich Cathedral spire. - Credit: Chris Skipper

The skilful snapper said: "It's something that happens a lot above people's heads, but no-one really sees it. It's the first time I've seen it this year. It's quite magical really.

"He came in with food and slowed down right in front of the nest, which allowed her to take off and come underneath and take it from him."

The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks at Norwich Cathedral.

The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks on the Norwich Cathedral spire. - Credit: Chris Skipper

Mr Skipper and his wife Kim live in Costessey and regularly visit the cathedral to keep tabs on the peregrines.

You may also want to watch:

But they were there for another job at the time.

The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks at Norwich Cathedral.

The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks on the Norwich Cathedral spire. - Credit: Chris Skipper

He said: "It's typical – I was down there for four and a half hours from six this morning and nothing happened. So, of course, when we're down there for the show it happens!"

The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks at Norwich Cathedral.

The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks on the Norwich Cathedral spire. - Credit: Chris Skipper

The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks at Norwich Cathedral.

The male peregrine (above) passes dinner on to the female, who goes on to take it to their chicks on the Norwich Cathedral spire. - Credit: Chris Skipper


Most Read

  1. 1 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
  2. 2 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
  3. 3 Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant
  1. 4 Six weeks of diversions as £110,000 city centre roadworks begin
  2. 5 Hundreds attend one of Norwich's first big events since lockdown
  3. 6 Road to shut for eight weeks for £100,000 pavement work
  4. 7 Rolling back the years: Memories of Funkys indoor skating rink
  5. 8 Several police and paramedic crews called to village
  6. 9 Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
  7. 10 'Considerable traffic build-up' caused by A140 crash
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich Cathedral Close

How you can live in the 'prettiest street in Norwich'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Coroners Court

City man who took his own life was 'terribly sad beneath big smile'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Kurt Nelson, 24, launched the “savage” attack on April 29 in 2019 in HMP Whitemoor near March

Man who stabbed two people in Norwich convicted of attempted murder

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Geoffrey Watling Way, alongside Norwich City Football Ground, where roadworks are due to take place.

Drug dealer tasered after glassing man and robbing woman

Christine Cunningham

person
Comments powered by Disqus