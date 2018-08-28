Search

People in Norwich and King’s Lynn are STILL watching black and white TVs

PUBLISHED: 16:38 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:39 13 November 2018

Smiling young couple in the 1960s, sitting on a sofa with a glass of beer, watching a portable black and white TV Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Not everyone craves the latest HD TV by the look of figures out today.

For 61 households in Norfolk still have a black and white telly.

TV licensing says 23 addresses in Norwich still eschew colour half a century after it banished mono from our screens.

The county’s next highest number of black and white sets is in King’s Lynn, where nine households prefer it to not so new-fangled colour.

While the number is in steep decline, more than 7,000 black and white licences are still in force.

London comes tops, with 1,768 of them, while the West Midlands has 431.

TV historian Jeffrey Borinsky said: “There are hundreds of collectors like myself who have many black and white TVs. Who wants all this new-fangled 4K Ultra HD, satellite dishes or a screen that’s bigger than your room when you can have glorious black and white TV.”

Licensing bosses say everyone using a TV still needs one - even if it’s black and white.

Do you still have a black and white television licence or know someone who has one? Contact feature writer Nicola Barrell on 07956 311590 or by email at nicola.barrell@archant.co.uk

