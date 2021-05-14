News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

'Lockdown would be horrendous' - Norfolk people react to Indian variant

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 3:29 PM May 14, 2021   
John and Irene Bale said they would hate another lockdown to have to be imposed in response to the Indian Covid-19 variant

John and Irene Bale said they would hate another lockdown to have to be imposed in response to the Indian Covid-19 variant - Credit: Archant

People in Norwich say more than anything they want to avoid another lockdown as they react to news of the so-called Indian variant of the virus.

Nationally, there are 1,313 confirmed cases of the variant with fewer than 10 in Norfolk, but that hasn't quashed doubts from leading viral disease expert professor Paul Hunter that the June 21 roadmap may now be under threat.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he was not ruling out regional restrictions in badly affected places like Bolton - an announcement condemned by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Professor Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia. Picture: UEA

Professor Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia - Credit: UEA

Irene Bale and her husband John, who were visiting Norwich for the day, said they were desperate to avoid more restrictions.

"Another lockdown would be horrendous", said Mrs Bale. "The vaccination process was supposed to be our way out of this, and from Monday we were supposed to be on our way back to normality.

"I really hope that hasn't been jeopardised."

You may also want to watch:

Wendy Harris and her daughter Leah, a first-year UEA student, felt the same.

Wendy and Leah Harris (right) said they were concerned but hoped the vaccine would still be able to do its job

Wendy and Leah Harris (right) said they were concerned but hoped the vaccine would still be able to do its job - Credit: Archant

Miss Harris said: "I think as long as the vaccine is still effective I'm not overly concerned, and at the moment that seems to be the message from government.

Most Read

  1. 1 7 pubs and restaurants which had lockdown makeovers
  2. 2 Man charged after cannabis factory and 300 plants found above pizza takeaway
  3. 3 New mural celebrates best of popular city pub
  1. 4 Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two people in A47 crash
  2. 5 Six weeks of £110,000 roadworks for city centre street
  3. 6 Disabled driver fined £60 for stopping to clean windscreen at hospital
  4. 7 First Buses reassure customers over safety as capacity set to increase
  5. 8 Man living in hotel after sewage floods bathroom in 'uninhabitable' flat
  6. 9 'She never did anything by halves' - Swimming teacher remembered
  7. 10 Owners of popular street food van open café bistro in Norwich

"It's my first year at uni and all I've known is online. We're all holding out for September as the time when our proper uni experiences begins, so I'd be gutted if new variants derailed any of that."

Sixth-form students Callum Wootten and Jack Ashman said they were frustrated the Indian variant had arrived in the first place. 

Mr Ashman said: "I don't understand why the lockdown we've just came out of wasn't a "proper" lockdown. We shouldn't have allowed international travel.

"Now it's here I'm not too worried though, because everyone who was vulnerable should have received their jab, and this variant doesn't appear to be vaccine-resistant."

Callum Wootten (left) and Jack Ashman in the city centre

Callum Wootten (left) and Jack Ashman said it was annoying the Indian variant had been allowed to get into the UK so easily to begin with - Credit: Archant

Mr Wootten added that he wouldn't mind further restrictions if that was absolutely necessary.

"It's annoying, but the most important thing is stopping people dying", he said.

For Andy Carlton, meanwhile, the prospect of new variant arrivals was something "always in the back of his mind".

He said: "It's lovely seeing people out and about and it'd be sad to have to revert to a lockdown, but the problem is that the world is so connected now.

"A variant might arrive in the UK in the morning and by the evening it's already spread to a bunch of people."

Matthew and Julie Hamment

Matthew and Julie Hamment, who live near Acle, came into Norwich for the first time since lockdown last year. They said they were worried about the Indian variant, but no more than the pandemic in general. Mrs Hamment said: "I think everyone is more conscious of being around others in the shops than you never would be before all of this had happened. It was also going to be hard to get back to normality as we knew it." - Credit: Archant

Matthew and Julie Hamment, who live near Acle, came into Norwich for the first time since lockdown last year. They said they were worried about the Indian variant, but no more than the pandemic in general. Mrs Hamment said: "I think everyone is more conscious of being around others in the shops than you never would be before all of this had happened. It was also going to be hard to get back to normality as we knew it."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queens Road, which will be closed for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norfolk Live

Investigation after 'unexplained' death of man at Norwich Travelodge

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Mr Postles' Apothecary in Norwich launched a 'back out to help out' offer ahead of its reopening on May 19. 

Food and Drink

1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The current building on Ferry Road is run down and is often dogged by reports of antisocial behaviour and drug use at night

Office building dogged by doorway drug use could be turned into flats

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus