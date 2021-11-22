News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich among the worst cities for dog poo complaints

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:41 PM November 22, 2021
Message to dog owners. Clean it Up slogan on the pavement in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

People in Norwich complain about dog poo more than any other city in the country apart from York, a new study has found. - Credit: Archant

People in Norwich complain about dog poo more than any other city in the country apart from York, a new study has found.

Protect My Paws has revealed a list of UK cities which love to moan about pooch mess.

On its website, it states: “According to Statista, there are an estimated 12.5 million dogs in the UK. That’s a whole lotta pooches to pet and walk and a whole lotta poop to clean up too. 

“But it doesn’t just stink. It doesn’t just look bad. It’s dangerous. 

It continues: “We made a list of poop-related keywords.  

“Then, using Twitter API, we analysed and extracted tweets featuring those words. We extrapolated data to calculate the numbers for a whole year. We then compared the number of tweets with population figures and ranked the UK cities.” 

Norwich scored 89.3 “of Tweets yearly per 100,000 population”.  

The worst city in the UK was York with 97.6 and third place was Manchester with 82.8.  

