Norwich among the worst cities for dog poo complaints
- Credit: Archant
People in Norwich complain about dog poo more than any other city in the country apart from York, a new study has found.
Protect My Paws has revealed a list of UK cities which love to moan about pooch mess.
On its website, it states: “According to Statista, there are an estimated 12.5 million dogs in the UK. That’s a whole lotta pooches to pet and walk and a whole lotta poop to clean up too.
“But it doesn’t just stink. It doesn’t just look bad. It’s dangerous.
It continues: “We made a list of poop-related keywords.
“Then, using Twitter API, we analysed and extracted tweets featuring those words. We extrapolated data to calculate the numbers for a whole year. We then compared the number of tweets with population figures and ranked the UK cities.”
Norwich scored 89.3 “of Tweets yearly per 100,000 population”.
Most Read
- 1 Dad who used to be homeless decorates house with 16,000 Christmas lights
- 2 'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening
- 3 Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park
- 4 Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK
- 5 North Norfolk clothing brand gets 'insane' reaction for new Norwich shop
- 6 Badly behaved elves target Norwich shopping centre
- 7 Police arrest wanted man in Norwich
- 8 Jailed this week: Disgraced teachers, drug dealers and rapists
- 9 Man allegedly rips off heads of two pigeons using bare hands
- 10 Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week
The worst city in the UK was York with 97.6 and third place was Manchester with 82.8.